Here’s your chance to win a free Pixel 6a

Google’s Pixel 6a is the talk of the town right now, thanks to its stellar mid-range features.

MobileSyrup is now giving away this mid-range powerhouse for free. The Pixel 6a offers the same processor and premium software as its high-end counterparts. In fact, Jon Lamont, who reviewed the device for MobileSyrup, says that it might even be too good for its price.

The Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, Android 12, a Google Tensor chip, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and more. It also sports the same camera hardware as the Pixel 5, which offers a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

The model we’re giving away is the ‘Sage’ colour variant. Additionally, we’re also offering up the Pixel Buds A-Series in ‘Clearly White’ for free alongside the Pixel 6a. This contest runs from July 29th to August 23rd, with the winner being selected on August 24th.

