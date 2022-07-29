fbpx
News

Fitbit trackers and smartwatches discounted by up to 40 percent today

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Jul 29, 20227:55 AM EDT
0 comments

Fitbit is heavily discounted today on Amazon and now could be the time to score yourself, or someone you know, a fitness tracker and smartwatch. Decent amount of savings below, check out the deals.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments