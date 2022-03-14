Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 will reportedly sport a bigger battery

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is the perfect smartwatch for people firmly planted in Samsung’s ecosystem of devices. However, during my time with the wearable, I found that its battery life isn’t very impressive.

Its rumoured successor, the Galaxy Watch 5, will reportedly feature better battery life. Certification documentation first spotted by SamMobile indicates that the Galaxy Watch 5 will sport a battery of 276mAh. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 4 ships with a 247mAh battery.

With a larger battery in the smaller variant, it’s also likely the Galaxy Watch 5 will feature a bigger battery as well.

Further, the Galaxy Watch 5 might also include a temperature sensor. According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Watch 5 will launch in the third quarter of the year, likely around August or September.

Source: SamMobile