Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro appear on Canada’s Radio Equipment List

At Samsung’s August 10th Galaxy Unpacked event, we expect the tech giant to reveal the Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Ahead of the event, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds have appeared on Canada’s Radio Equipment List (REL).

The REL doesn’t offer any more information except its Hardware Version Identification Number, the product name, the certification number and the day it was approved, listed as June 16th and 17th (Samsung submitted both the right and left earbud of the Buds 2 Pro). All wirelesss devices sold in Canada need to be submitted to the REL.

Alleged Galaxy Buds 2 Pro renders were previously shared online. The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 aren’t too different from their predecessor in terms of design. These ones will come in three colourways, including ‘White,’ ‘Graphite’ and ‘Bora Purple,’ which will likely match the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Specifications for the earbuds have yet to leak or be revealed.

We expect to see Samsung’s other upcoming products approved for the REL later this month or early next month.

Image Credit: 91mobiles

Source: Canada’s Radio Equipment List