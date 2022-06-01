Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumoured specs surface online

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 isn’t expected to launch until Q3 later this year, but that hasn’t stopped the likes of leaker Yogesh Brar from detailing the upcoming foldable smartphone before it’s officially unveiled.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G – Main: 6.7" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

– Outer: 2.1" sAMOLED

– Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

– 8GB RAM

– 128/256GB storage

– Main Cam: 12MP + 12MP (UW)

– Inner Cam: 10MP

– Android 12, OneUI 4

– 3,700mAh battery, 25W wired, 10W wireless — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 1, 2022

According to Brar, the Z Flip 4 will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the foldable will sport a 2.1-inch outer display (up from last year’s 1.9-inches) as well as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The handset is also poised to feature the same camera setup as last year’s model, offering two 12-megapixel rear shooters, and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. This marks a stark difference between this year’s foldables as Samsung’s Fold 4 is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Lastly, the phone is rumoured to feature One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, as well as a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 10W wireless.

Samsung is expected to reveal the Flip 4 alongside the Fold 4 at an Unpacked event in likely August or September

Source: @heyitsyogesh