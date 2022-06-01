fbpx
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumoured specs surface online

The foldable will feature similar features to its predecessor

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jun 1, 20223:45 PM EDT
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 isn’t expected to launch until Q3 later this year, but that hasn’t stopped the likes of leaker Yogesh Brar from detailing the upcoming foldable smartphone before it’s officially unveiled.

According to Brar, the Z Flip 4 will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the foldable will sport a 2.1-inch outer display (up from last year’s 1.9-inches) as well as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The handset is also poised to feature the same camera setup as last year’s model, offering two 12-megapixel rear shooters, and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. This marks a stark difference between this year’s foldables as Samsung’s Fold 4 is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Lastly, the phone is rumoured to feature One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, as well as a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 10W wireless.

Samsung is expected to reveal the Flip 4 alongside the Fold 4 at an Unpacked event in likely August or September

Source: @heyitsyogesh

