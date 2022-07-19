Google now rolling out updated Wallet app to replace Google Pay

Google’s revamped Wallet app, set to replace Google Pay in several countries (except the U.S., Singapore, and India, where Pay will continue to exist as a separate app called GPay alongside Wallet), started rolling out to some users.

A Google spokesperson, Chaiti Sen, confirmed to The Verge that the company “started rolling out the Wallet to Android users in 39 countries” and that it’ll be available “to all users over the next few days.” Canada is among the 39 countries set to get Google Wallet, although it hasn’t arrived on any of my devices yet.

9to5Google reports that Wallet is coming as an update to the Google Pay app, so if you’re waiting for Wallet to arrive, check the Play Store for Pay updates.

Google announced Wallet back at its annual I/O developer conference, framing it as the go-to tool for storing digital cards — including payment cards like debit and credit, as well as other items like identification, vaccination status, tickets, keys, and more.

The Verge notes that Google’s payment app has undergone several changes throughout the years. Back in 2011, Wallet was an NFC payment app and over time gained new features like peer-to-peer money transfers and even a physical Google Wallet debit card. In 2018, Google combined Wallet with Android Pay to create Google Pay. Now the app is headed back to Wallet in most regions, with Google Pay sticking around in some countries as a peer-to-peer payment system.

While a convoluted history, hopefully, the end result is the new Google Wallet app offers a better experience for users.

Source: The Verge