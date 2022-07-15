Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals for this week

Best Buy Canada is rolling out a wave of fresh new deals just in time for the weekend. Whether you’re looking for a Google Home bundle, a new TV, or PC accessories, Best Buy’s latest sale has a bit of everything.

Here are some of the deals featured this week:

Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR OLED (QN65S95B): $3,499.99 (save $400)

HP OM GT12-1149 R7 5700G/16/512/RTX3070: $1,799.99 (save $600)

LG 24MP44B-B 24-inch FHD 75HZ 5MS IPS: $179.99 (save $20)

Beats Studio 3 Skyline Colour Gray: $279.99 (save $120)

Acer A515-56-5952 i5-1135G7/8/512/15-inch: $849 (save $200)

Fitbit Versa 2 Black/Carbon: $159 (save$40)

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordfree Stick: $599 (save $100)

Google At Home Peace of Mind Bundle – Nest Hub Max Smart Display & 2 Security Cameras: $567.85 (save $212)

Google Whole Home Entertainment Bundle – Nest Hub Max Smart Display, 2 Smart Speakers & Chromecast: $334.86 (save $105)

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Mouse: $99.99 (save $25)

HYPERX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Mic: $114 (save $35)

Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+: $194 (save $35)

Arlo Essential Spotlight – 3 Camera BLK: $129.99 (save $40)

Arlo Pro 4 3-cam Wire-Free SLC White: $449.99 (save $50)

D-Link Pro Series FullHD Pan&T Wi-Fi Cam: $79.99 (save $20)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Desert Rose: $89.99 (save $40)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm Silver: $269 (save$50)

Belkin 10W Qi Dual Case Compatible blk: $49.99 (save $10)

Belkin iP13/13Pro UltraGlass AM: $34.99 (save $5)

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals sale of the week begins today. Running from July 15th to July 21st, all aforementioned deals can be found. Check out the full list of Top Deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.