People have tweeted about gaming 1.5 billion times so far in 2022: Twitter

We’re just over halfway into 2022, and Twitter users around the world have already tweeted about gaming 1.5 billion times.

Twitter says this is a record for half a year, and a 36 percent increase year-over-year from 2021. It notes that events like the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, PlayStation State of Play and Summer Game Fest, as well as big releases like Elden Ring, helped drive the conversation. It will be interesting to see how much tweets may increase this time next year, given that the once-major E3 gaming event is set to make a full, overhauled return alongside Summer Game Fest.

Additionally, Twitter revealed Canada’s 10 most mentioned games on the platform between January 1st and June 30th:

Genshin Impact Wordle Elden Ring Final Fantasy Fortnite Valorant Final Fantasy XIV Call of Duty Super Mario Minecraft

Here’s the global top 10 for reference:

Genshin Impact Wordle Ensemble Stars! Final Fantasy Project Sekai Apex Legends Elden Ring Fate/Grand Order Final Fantasy XIV Valorant

As usual, though, Canada didn’t crack the list of countries tweeting the most about games:

Japan United States South Korea Thailand Indonesia Brazil Philippines India United Kingdom Mexico

Twitter releases gaming-related data like this every quarter. For more on its Q1 2022 findings, click here.

