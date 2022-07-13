Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day brings more deals on tech

Day two of Amazon’s Prime Day deals are now live and there are still plenty of discounts.
If you’re looking for smart home tech, speakers, audio, gaming, smartphones, or anything else under the Amazon umbrella, check out the savings below:
Smart home
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $24.99 (save $35)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for $16.99 (save $33)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $44.99 (save $30)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (save $35)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite for $16.99 (save $33)
- Echo Show 15 for $244.99 (reg. $329.99)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) with Sengled Color Bulb for $99.99 (reg. $191.98)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa for $29.99 (reg. $69.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Color Bulb for $29.99 (reg. $91.98)
- Free Sengled Smart Bulb with Echo devices
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $45.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Echo Show 8 for $69.99 (reg. $129.99)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for $244.99 (reg. $329.99)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $99.99 (reg. $169.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $24.99 (reg. $54.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for $24.99 (reg. $75.98)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) With Clock for $42.99 (reg. $79.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock with Sengled Color Bulb for $42.99 (reg. $101.98)
- Roomba 692 – $249.99 CAD – Savings: $170.00 (40% off)
- Roomba e6 – $329.99 CAD – Savings: $170.00 (34% off)
- Roomba i7+ $649.99 CAD – Savings: $350.00 (35% off)
- Braava jet m6 Black $399.99 CAD – Savings: $250.00 (38% off)
Gaming
- Mario Party Superstars with 12 Month – Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership for $79.99
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons with 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership for $79.99
- Mario Tennis Aces with 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership for $79.99
- Mario Golf: Super Rush with 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership for $79.99
- Xbox Series S and Seagate 2TB Game Drive Bundle for $379.99 (save $106.96)
- Meta Quest 2 & $50 Amazon.ca Gift Card
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Navy 128GB 6.5″ for $559.99 (save $390)
- Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Volte Unlocked 128GB for $269.94 (save $90)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (5G) 128GB for $484.74 (save $165.25)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Black 128GB for $909 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy A22 for $275 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy A21 32GB for $198.69 (save $59.31)
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for $501.49 (Save $67.51)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Green 256GB for $1,151.99 (save $318)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Black 128GB for $1,088.99 (save $311)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G for $622.99 (save $327)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for $659.99 (save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for $1,686.99 (save $537.01)
- Google Pixel 6 for $699 (save $100)
- Google Pixel 5A 5G for $539.99 (save $80)
Smartwatches
- Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Gold Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band for $359.99 (save $70)
- Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) – Gold Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band for $399.99 (save $70)
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (Renewed) for $275.64 (Sae $26.33)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) – Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band for $449.99 (save $50)
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) – Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band for $299.99 (save $70)
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (Renewed) for $255.41
- Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Smart Watch for $218 (save $180.99)
- Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for $219.35 (save $80.60)
- Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for $69.95 (save $24.50)
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $128.95 (save $41)
- Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for $69.95 (save $28.64)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker for $89.95 (save $40)
- Huawei Watch GT Runner Smartwatch for $299 (save $40)
- Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch for $323 (save $50)
- Garmin vivomove 3 for $217.79 (save $80)
- Garmin Forerunner 245 Music for $323.86 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Gold Aluminum for $249.99 (save $75)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm) Silver for $229.82 (save $20)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm for $164.87 (save $55)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 for $106.21 (save $43)
- Fossil Men’s Gen 6 44mm Touchscreen Smartwatch for $299.99 (save $160)
Accessories
- Polaroid Hi-Print Printer and Paper Bundle for $99.99 (save $54.74)
- Polaroid Now Black I-Type Instant Camera for $129.99 (save $81.60)
- Save on Anker Charging Accessories by up to 38%
- Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $56.99 (save $30.58)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $113.99 (save $55.95)
- Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $42.74 (save $37.25)
- DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo & Magnetic Protective Case for $389 (save $315)
- DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo – Ultralight and Foldable Drone for $559 (save $140.99)
- UBeesize ringlights and tripods are up to 35% off
- GoPro HERO8 Black Bundle for $329.99 (save $97.97)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $37.99 (save $21.99)
- Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th gen) Keyboard Case for $219.99 (save $80)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals for $284.99 (save $115)
- Logitech Z323 2.1 Channel Computer Speaker System for $64.99 (save $35)
- SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $53.19 (save $26.80)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $113.04 (save $56.95)
- SteelSeries Aerox 5 – Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $59.99 (save $40)
- SteelSeries Esports Wireless FPS Gaming Mouse for $85 (save $84.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro High Fidelity Gaming Headset for $151.98 (save $64.43)
Audio
- Sony SSCS5 3-way bookshelf speakers for $216.60 (save $81.40)
- Sony STRDH190 2-ch Stereo Receiver with Phono Inputs for $228 (save $50)
- Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers for $228 (save $50)
- Sony SSCS8 2-way center speaker for $135.74 (save $62.26)
- Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker for $228 (save $70)
- Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS for $178 (save 49%)
- Beats Studio3 for $199.99 (Save 50%)
- Beats Solo Pro for $159.59 (save $35.18)
- Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $76.99 (save $33)
- Apple AirPods for $139.99 (save $10)
- Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $69.99 (save $30)
- JBL Live 460NC for $109.94 (save 35%)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $94.99 (Save $105)
- Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Over-The-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $98 (save $151.99)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds for $158 (save $141.99)
- Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones for $198.99 (save $50.00)
- Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones for $178 (save $170)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada