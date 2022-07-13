fbpx
Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 launches on October 27

The sequel to Sega's first mini console features several Sega CD games

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Jul 13, 20225:59 PM EDT
Sega Genesis Mini 2

The sequel to Sega’s first retro mini console, the aptly named Sega Genesis Mini 2, will launch in North America on October 27th.

Like its 2019 predecessor, the Sega Genesis Mini 2 is packed with classic Genesis titles, similar to Nintendo’s NES and SNES Classic. This time around, the collection even includes Sega CD titles thanks to the mini console featuring additional power (it’s unclear if the Genesis Mini 2 offers ‘Blast Processing‘ though).

Titles set to make their way to the Genesis Mini 2 include Sonic CD, Sonic 3D Blast (a hidden gem in the Sonic series), Vectorman 2, Rolling Thunder 2 and several more lesser-known Genesis titles from the 16-bit era.

Below are all of the games that have been confirmed so far (Sega will likely reveal more titles in the coming months):

  • Sonic CD
    Shining Force CD
    Silpheed
    Mansion of Hidden Souls
    Night Striker
    Ninja Warriors
    After Burner II
    OutRun
    OutRunners
    Virtua Racing
    Super Hang-On
    Sonic 3D Blast
    Shining in the Darkness
    VectorMan 2
    The Ooze
    Bonanza Bros.
    Alien Soldier
    Rainbow Islands -Extra-
    Splatterhouse 2
    Rolling Thunder 2
    Lightening Force
    Fantasy Zone
    Star Mobile

It’s unclear how much the Sega Genesis Mini 2 will cost in Canada, but in the United States, it’s priced at $103 USD (about $133 CAD) and will exclusively be sold through Amazon.

Comments