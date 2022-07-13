Picture-in-picture support for iOS and iPadOS devices rolling out now

YouTube is finally rolling out Picture-in-picture (PiP) support for the YouTube app on iOS and iPadOS, allowing users to watch videos in a floating window while using other applications.

While picture-in-picture has been available as a feature on iOS and iPadOS since the launch of iOS 14, enabled in apps like Netflix, Disney + and Apple TV, the feature was never implemented on YouTube.

Google announced the rollout on Monday, July 11th, and according to the Mountain View, California-based company, the feature will widely roll out over the “next several days.”

Non-Premium users in the United States will have access to PiP for non-music content, whereas Premium members globally will have access to PiP, regardless of the content (both music and non-music content). In Canada, PiP isn’t available to non-Premium iOS or iPadOS users, so spending a minimum of $11.99 per month would be necessary to utilize the feature.

If you don’t have PiP turned on, leaving YouTube while a video is playing will cause it to play in the background. To turn on the feature, head to the YouTube app on your iOS or iPadOS device > Settings > General and turn on Picture-in-Picture.

This comes after Google tested the feature out with Premium subscribers last summer. The test period ended in April this year.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google