Get ready for Tim Hortons Camp Day Celebration on Twitch

Tim Hortons annual Camp Day will return to action on July 13th across Canada but this year the celebration will also hit the digital world.

Camp Day fundraising is hopping into the gaming community through Twitch. Canadian FaZe Clan members Faze Replays and FaZe Proze along with Thiefs will play the game of their choice on Twitch beginning July 13th at 2pm ET/9am PT.

The players will donate any earned “Bits” on stream to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps in Canada, with 100 percent of proceeds going towards sending more youth to camps.

Donations will be matched to the dollar amount generated during the stream as well.

For more information on Tim Horton’s Camp Day livestream, visit the organization’s website website.

Image Credit: Tim Hortons

Source: Tim Hortons