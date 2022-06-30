Apple’s M2 MacBook Air could go on sale July 15th: report

Apple’s fancy new M2-powered MacBook Air will reportedly go on sale starting July 15th.

MacRumors reports that a “retail source” confirmed the date. Apple first announced the new MacBook Air at its Word Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, noting that the laptop would go on sale in July. However, the company didn’t confirm an exact date.

With the July 15th date in mind, it’s likely we’ll see pre-orders for the M2 MacBook Air go live on July 8th.

The new MacBook Air measures in at just 2.7lbs and is 11.3mm thin. It sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, two Thunderbolt ports, and Apple’s revamped MagSafe charger. The Air also features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and 1080p webcam housed in a notch.

Thanks to the M2 chip, Apple says the Air offers up to 18 hours of battery life. Moreover, the M2 chip includes an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of RAM.

The MacBook Air comes in four colours, ‘Silver,’ ‘Space Grey,’ ‘Starlight,’ and ‘Midnight.’ In Canada, the Air will start at $1,499.

Those interested in the MacBook Air should check out MobileSyrup’s hands-on with the laptop here.

Source: MacRumors