Apple’s mixed reality headset is expected to be powered by an M2 chip

Apple remains hushed on its mixed reality headset but that isn’t stopping reports of its M2 chip support. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the company’s AR/VR headset will be delivering 16GB of RAM as well as be powered by the base M2 chip.

According to Gurman, Apple is utilizing its new M2 chip. That report directly conflicts with many in the past, which state that the Apple mixed reality headset will only use the M1 chip. It may be likely that targets have changed and Apple is setting its sights on using its more efficient chip.

Prior to Gurman’s latest claims, it was often reported that Apple’s headset utilizes an M1-based chip, similar to its iPad Pro and M1 Mac devices. However, Apple has not officially recognized the device. Therefore, there is no confirmation on the chip SKU. Many have believed

Earlier this month, Apple officially revealed its M2 chip at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The M2 chip offers a fairly substantial 18 percent faster CPU and 35 percent faster GPU. Perhaps these latest innovations serve the mixed reality headset more when compared to the M1 chip.

However, the Apple mixed reality headset is already pegged as a premium device. Claims point to the headset featuring dual 4K screens, multiple 3D sensors, as well as a modern design. While far from confirmed, estimates of a $3,000 USD (roughly $3,736 CAD) price tag have been floating around.

We’re still a long way away from discovering the final specs of the Apple headset if the reports are correct. In a recent interview, CEO Tim Cook told eager AR enthusiasts to “stay tuned and you will see what we have to offer” in the space. Though, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo insists that Apple may launch the headset in the second quarter of 2023.

Gurman’s report also mentions a “deluge’ of Apple products that are set to launch over the next few months, including four iPhone 14 devices, new iPad Pros, three Apple Watches, several M2 Macs, new AirPods Pro and possibly even a more powerful Apple TV and a new HomePod.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Bloomberg Via: The Verge