Google searches for ‘how to move to Canada from U.S.’ spike following overturning of Roe v. Wade

Google searches for “how to move to Canada from U.S.” have skyrocketed since Friday of last week. On June 24th, the U.S. Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade, banning the right to abortion. In a radical declaration against woman’s rights, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed what’s been in place for nearly half a century, allowing laws regarding abortion to be enacted at the State level.

It appears as though many are taking to Google in hopes to move to Canada. According to reports, “how to move to Canada from U.S.” rose by 850 percent in the first hour after the Supreme Court announced its decision. “How to become a Canadian citizen” also increased by 550 percent during the same hour.

Canada is obviously fitting as a destination for U.S. citizens given the close proximity. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a statement in support of women’s rights. “No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body,” Trudeau wrote. “I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose.”

Abortions were decriminalized in Canada in 1988 as the result of the R. v. Morgentaler ruling, but no legislation was passed to replace it.

The last time search interest regarding moving to Canada gained traction in the U.S was during the first week of November 2020, preceding the U.S. presidential election. Search interest also rose last month when Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould said in a CBC News interview that Canada would continue to offer women their right to abortion, even for those coming to Canada from the United States.

Horrified. I am just sick to my stomach over the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. This is a devastating blow that overturns decades of progress on women’s rights. 1/6 — Karina Gould (@karinagould) June 24, 2022

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Axios Via: National Post