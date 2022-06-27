Bell offering select customers unlimited internet package for $49.95 a month

A Toronto resident scored a sweet internet deal from Bell after purchasing the Gigabit Fibe 1.5 internet package for $49.95 a month for two years.

According to a post by ‘pvdv’ on RedFlagDeals, the customer was able to bag 63 percent in savings and didn’t have to pay for modem rental, activation or installation.

The unlimited usage package includes home Wi-Fi, the Bell Wi-Fi app, the McAfee Security Good package, and a Bell email. It retails for $134.95 a month. It offers download speeds up to 1.5Gbps and upload speeds of 940 Mbps. The savings last for two years.

But the offer seems to be region-specific and availability can come down to your postal code. Some posters on the thread said they had no luck with redeeming the offer while others said a rep told them the offer exists but is not available in their area. One poster also noted they were able to secure the deal for their Ottawa residence but didn’t provide any details beyond that.

The original poster mentioned the deal expires today (June 27th) and your best chance to redeem the offer is to get in touch with a sales representative.

Bell lists 1-866-394-6331 as the number to call for internet, TV, and home phone services. The RedFlagDeals poster said they called 1-877-560-8705 to access the service.

Source: RedFlagDeals ‘pvdv’