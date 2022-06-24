New on Prime Video: July 2022

Check out all the new shows and movies heading to Amazon’s Prime Video in July 2022 (plus some of the content leaving the service).

Content is also coming to Prime’s add-on channels. You’ll find those in the list below alongside the designated add-on channel.

July 1

The Terminal List (Amazon Original)

Universe’s Most Wanter

Journal for Jordan

Petite Maman

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit S14-S21

July 5

How To Train Your Dragon 2

July 7

Gold

Shirley

Married at First Sight S15 (StackTV)

Big Brother S24 (StackTV)

July 8

Leona

July 10

Grantchester S7 (PBS Masterpiece)

July 12

The Bachelorette S19 (CityTV+)

Silent Witness S24 and 25 (BritBox)

July 14

Comicstaan S3 (Amazon Original)

July 15

Spider-Man: No Way Home

House of Gucci

James May: Our Man In… S2 (Amazon Original)

Don’t Make Me Go (Amazon Original)

Forever Summer: Hamptons (Amazon Original)

July 16

Pig

July 21

X

American Siege

July 22

Anything’s Possible (Amazon Original)

The Cursed

The Prizefighter

July 29

Uncharted

Paper Girls (Amazon Original)

Do, Re & Mi (Amazon Original)

Everything leaving Amazon Prime in July

July 1

Hotel Transylvania 2 What Men Want



July 2

Nancy Drew



July 10

Landline The Lost City Of Z



July 21

Castle Desperate Housewives



July 29

The Haunting of Sharon Tate



July 30

ER



You can view what came to Amazon Prime last month here.

