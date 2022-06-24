Turn-based game Into the Breach coming to Android via Netflix

The popular turn-based strategy game Into the Breach is coming to Netflix on Android. As part of the streaming company’s gaming initiative, it is bringing the 2018 title from Subset Games to Android.

Into the Breach is a cult favourite by many players across PC and Nintendo Switch. Since 2018, it’s been acclaimed for its gameplay, style, and turn-based mechanics. Soon, the game is making its way to mobile for the very first time.

Netflix announced that Into the Breach will be available on Android devices on July 19th. In order to jump in, players must have an active Netflix subscription.

As part of its mobile launch, Subset Games is also releasing the Advanced Edition Update on July 19th. Available for free on all platforms, “nearly every aspect of the game will be expanded with new content,” the studio says. The update adds new squads and weapons. Additionally, there are new bosses, enemies, and missions to tackle. Into the Breach’s Advanced Edition Update adds new difficulty modes, languages, and music.

Netflix is continuously adding new games to its subscription offering. As part of its Netflix Games sector, the company recently added Into the Dead 2: Unleashed, This is a True Story, and Shatter Remastered. Canadian-made Spiritfarer is also coming to mobile for the first time later this year.

In Canada, a Netflix subscription starts at $9.99 for the ‘Basic’ plan. The HD plan is priced at $16.49 while the 4K plan is available for $20.99.

Image credit: Subset Games

Source: @NetflixGeeked Via: AndroidPolice