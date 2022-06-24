Apple’s Back to School sale is now live in Canada

Apple’s annual Back to School sales promotion is now live in Canada. As a part of the sale, Apple is providing discounts on products and gift cards up to $210 when purchasing eligible items.

As with previous years, Apple is putting an emphasis on devices focused on academic learning for students and school faculty. As such, the Back to School promotion sees discounts on iPad and Mac devices for current and newly accepted university students.

When using an education discount, Apple is lowering the starting prices of the following Mac products:

Additionally, the following iPads are also reduced in price when using an eligible education discount:

The Back to School promotion sees Apple offering a $140 gift card when you buy an iPad Air 5, 11-inch iPad Pro or 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Plus, Mac purchasers will receive a $210 gift card when purchasing a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro (13”, 14”, 16”) or iMac 24”.

Finally, Apple is highlighting accessories like the Magic Pencil and AirPods that may pair well for school. Apple Music student plan also comes with Apple TV+ for free.

The Apple Back to School promo runs from June 24th to September 26th, 2022.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple