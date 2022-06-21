Meta’s Quest Summer Sale is live now

Meta is currently offering a Quest Summer Sale, with several Virtual Reality (VR) titles up to 41 percent off.

Check out the gaming deals below:

POPULATION: ONE: $26.99 (regularly $34.99)

SUPERHOT VR: $28.99 (regularly $20.69)

Creed: Rise to Glory: $26.79 (regularly $34.99)

Resident Evil 4: $41.39 (regularly $45.99)

Drunkn Bar Fight: $13.99 (regularly $19.99)

Walkabout Mini Golf: $12.49 (regularly $16.99)

Fruit Ninja: $13.82 (regularly $16.99)

The Climb 2: $25.51 (regularly $34.99)

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs: $9.99 (regularly $16.99)

Espire 1: VR Operative: $26.79 (regularly $34.99)

Star Wars Pinball VR: $20.69 (regularly $28.99)

The Exorcist: Legion VR: $16.99 (save $28.99)

Sports Starter Pack (GOLF+, The Thrill of the Fight, Eleven Table Tennis): $41.39 (regularly $63.07)

Battle It Out Pack (SUPERHOT VR, GORN, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners): $73.83 (regularly $92.19)

Multiplayer Favorites Pack (Walkabout Mini Golf, A Township Tale, Demeo): $39.9 (regularly $47.27)

Vader Immortal Pack (Vader Immortal: Episode I, Vader Immortal: Episode II, Vader Immortal: Episode III): $26.79 (regularly $35.97)

Star Wars Tales + DLC Bundle (Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Last Call): $28.99 (regularly $40.98)

Meta’s limited-time Summer Sale ends on June 26th at 11:59 pm PT/2:59am ET.

Check out all the VR titles discounted here.

Image credit: Meta Quest

Source: Meta Quest