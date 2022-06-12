fbpx

Mojang working on new Minecraft game called Minecraft Legends, coming 2023

It's an "action strategy" title

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Jun 12, 20221:49 PM EDT
Minecraft Legends

Mojang has unveiled a new Minecraft game called Minecraft Legends.

It’s an “action strategy” game in which players can roam a block-y world with friends to get up to all kinds of adventures.

Here’s the full trailer, which debuted at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase:

Notably, the only mentioned Xbox consoles and PC, but given that other Minecraft games are on other platforms, it remains to be seen whether Legends will be as well.

