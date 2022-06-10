fbpx
EA hunting for Playtesters in Vancouver for unreleased games

Three days of fun filled gaming courtesy of EA? Sign me up

By Anthony Testaguzza
Jun 10, 202212:29 PM EDT
Electronic Arts (EA) Playtesting is giving fans in Vancouver the chance to try unreleased games.

EA Playtesting announced on June 9th that it’s looking for playtesters in Vancouver. EA will give these playtesters a chance to play unreleased games, provide feedback and earn rewards.

The contestant selected will test games for three hours daily as part of a three-day process between June 21st and 23rd.

Some anticipated games could be NHL 23, Madden NFL 23, Star Wars Survivor, but most importantly, EA Sport’s last game with FIFA licensing, FIFA 23.

For more information on how to sign up for EA Playtesting, check out its website.

Image Credit: EA Playtesting

Source: @EAPlaytesting

