Twitter rolls out new ‘symptoms-first’ reporting process

Twitter has made its new process to report violations available to platform users.

In December, the company announced it was testing how users could report harmful content. Twitter said it utilized the “symptoms-first” method, where people are asked what’s going on first.

Twitter will now first ask users if they received hate, were harassed, threatened with violence, or shown self-harm content when submitting a report. The old reporting rules first asked users to report how content went against the social media giant’s practices.

Initial trials were limited to a group of Twitter users in the U.S., but the feature is now available globally on the web, iOS, and Android, TechCrunch reports.

The Verge further reports early testing led to positive results, with “actionable reports” increasing by 50 percent.

This is the latest feature the company has rolled out while being acquired by the world’s richest man, who has consistently made threats to walk away from the deal.

His most recent threat stems from data about bots, which seems to have been dispelled after Twitter granted Musk the information earlier this week.

