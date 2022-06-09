fbpx
Google Maps now offers an air quality feature

The feature isn't yet available in Canada

By Anthony Testaguzza
Jun 9, 20223:36 PM EDT
If you like to run, hike, or bike to get some fresh air, Google Maps’ new ‘Air Quality Index (AQI)’ layer might appeal to you.

Google Maps’ ‘Air Quality Index ‘ (AQI) overlay utilizes data collected from agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S. to calculate air quality information. The feature is currently only available in the U.S., but it will likely make its way to Canada soon.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Google for more information.

PurpleAir will also offer a low-cost sensor network that detects conditions within hyper-local areas that appear on Google Maps. Air quality information from PurpleAir can be accessed on Nest smart displays and speakers.

Following the platform’s new ‘Air Quality Index’ feature, Google Maps also now offers a wildfire layer within the app to help users avoid areas that are at risk of or are experiencing wildfires. This feature was developed in partnership with the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

In other Maps-related news, Google recently added an eco-friendly routing feature in Canada that aims to help drivers find the most sustainable route.

Google Maps is available for free on Android and iOS.

Image Credit: Google

Sources: Google

