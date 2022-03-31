Google Maps now features ‘eco-friendly routing’ on mobile

Google has launched a new Maps mobile app feature in Canada that aims to help drivers make more sustainable choices.

Called “eco-friendly driving,” the feature uses AI to analyze carbon emissions of your planned route and suggests alternative directions that would consume less fuel. The app takes into account traffic, road steepness and other variables.

As Google notes, nearly 20 percent of global CO2 emissions come from ground transportation, which was a key reason why this feature has been introduced.

Google Maps can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.