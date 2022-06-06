Samsung might have an affordable A-Series foldable in the works

One of the main deterrents of purchasing a Samsung foldable — other than the dreaded crease — is the high cost. The company’s Z Fold 3 starts at $2,269, whereas the Z Flip 3 starts at $1,259 in Canada.

However, the days of uber-expensive foldables might soon come to an end. According to Twitter tipster @chunvn8888 (via Phandroid), Samsung might have plans to release an A-Series foldable in the next two to three years.

Not happening that soon tho, 2024-2025. At least that's when Samsung aiming to release… https://t.co/qQbwgAff5Y — No name (@chunvn8888) June 4, 2022

The A-Series is Samsung’s mid-range smartphone series that is home to the Galaxy A12, which was reportedly the best-selling smartphone globally in 2021. Now, of course, if Samsung decides to launch an A-Series foldable, it’ll come with some compromises on specs, like not running on the latest chipset or sporting an average camera setup. However, customers would still be interested in getting it, considering that it’ll boast a cheaper price tag than the company’s other flagship foldables.

While we are not entirely sure if the A-Series foldable will go with a clamshell design, like on the Z Flip 3 or with a booklet one, like on the Z Fold 3, a clamshell design makes more sense, considering that those are cheaper to manufacture. Regardless, as @chunvn8888 suggests, don’t expect the budget foldable to release any time soon.

The company’s Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are already in the works, so Samsung will likely churn out more foldable users with the flagships this year before diverting its focus on budget A-Series foldable later next year.

Source: @chunvn8888, Via: Phandroid