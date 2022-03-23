Samsung’s Galaxy A12 was reportedly the world’s best-selling smartphone in 2021, according to research firm Omdia. The small-budget phone sold 51.8 million units last year, at a price of $160 USD (roughly $200 CAD).

It’s worth noting that the numbers don’t really account for Canada as the Galaxy A12 isn’t available here yet. According to the Canadian Samsung Store, the phone is “coming soon” to Canada, which is strange considering the device is a year old at this point. That said, the A12 is available at third-party retailers and on Amazon Canada for $249.

Samsung’s only other device that made it to the top 10 best-sold phones was the Galaxy A02; another phone not officially available in Canada. The Redmi 9A is the most affordable device costing about $78 USD (roughly $98), another Android device that’s not available in Canada.

The other seven slots are filled by iPhones, with the iPhone 12 at the top of the list, which sold 41.7 million units. Other iPhones on the list include the iPhone 13, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro.

As fewer Android devices sell in Canada, more Canadians are buying iPhones. The only three Android devices on the list are not sold in Canada, which is an indicator of what Canadians are buying. However, if this were a Canadian-focused list, Apple’s iPhone would likely hold several top slots.

Source: Omdia Tech Via: Android Headlines