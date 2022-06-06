Nothing to reveal something new about the Phone (1) this week

We might finally learn more about the Nothing Phone (1) this week.

Carl Pei’s new company, Nothing, recently tweeted two words, ‘This week.’

This week. — Nothing (@nothing) June 6, 2022

This isn’t a lot to go off of, but previous details had led us to believe that the Nothing Phone (1) would release on July 21st. However, this was just a leak, and the only official information we have from Pei is that the phone is slated for a “summer release date.”

So far, all we know for sure about the Nothing Phone (1) is it will sport wireless charging, a transparent back, no chin, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a recycled aluminum frame.

Image credit: Nothing

Source: @nothing