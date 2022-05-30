fbpx
Gaming

Here are the free games hitting Amazon Prime Gaming for June 2022

Amazon Prime Gaming’s latest additions will be available on June 1st

By Steve Vegvari
May 30, 20229:01 PM EDT
0 comments

Amazon has confirmed the six new titles available on Amazon Prime Gaming starting on June 1st.

Next month, Prime subscribers gain access to a number of games for no extra cost. These perks are baked into the subscription for Prime members and the games can be accessed for free as long as a Prime subscription is active.

June 2022’s Amazon Prime Gaming titles include:

  • Across the Grooves
  • Astrologaster
  • Calico
  • Escape from Monkey Island
  • Far Cry 4
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

If you are a current subscriber, you can still snag the current selection of games. These include Dead Space 2, The Curse of Monkey Island, Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King, and Cat Quest.

In Canada, an Amazon Prime Video subscription is available for $7.99/month or $79.99/year. This subscription enables access to several free games every month.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Via: RedFlagDeals

Comments