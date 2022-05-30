Everything leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in June 2022

As the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in June.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in June.

Netflix

Blindspot: Seasons 1-5 (June 14th)

Glee: Seasons 1-6 (June 29th)

Spy Kids (June 30th)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (June 30th)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (June 30th)

Spy Kids: All the Tiem in the World (June 30th)

Prime Video

Love, Once & Always (June 1st)

Mrs. Scooter (June 1st)

Dater’s Handbook (June 1st)

Love On A Limb (June 1st)

Charmed (June 3rd)

Stage Mother (June 3rd)

Macgyver (June 7th)

Happiest Season (June 10th)

Younger (June 14th)

Rage of Bahamut Virgin Soul (June 18th)

12 Monkeys (June 19th)

Jerry Maguire (June 30th)

Lawrence of Arabia (June 30th)

The Impossible (June 30th)

Jumanji (June 30th)

Antebellum (June 30th)

Crave