Everything leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in June 2022

As the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in June.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in June.
Netflix
- Blindspot: Seasons 1-5 (June 14th)
- Glee: Seasons 1-6 (June 29th)
- Spy Kids (June 30th)
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (June 30th)
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over (June 30th)
- Spy Kids: All the Tiem in the World (June 30th)
Prime Video
- Love, Once & Always (June 1st)
- Mrs. Scooter (June 1st)
- Dater’s Handbook (June 1st)
- Love On A Limb (June 1st)
- Charmed (June 3rd)
- Stage Mother (June 3rd)
- Macgyver (June 7th)
- Happiest Season (June 10th)
- Younger (June 14th)
- Rage of Bahamut Virgin Soul (June 18th)
- 12 Monkeys (June 19th)
- Jerry Maguire (June 30th)
- Lawrence of Arabia (June 30th)
- The Impossible (June 30th)
- Jumanji (June 30th)
- Antebellum (June 30th)
Crave
- Radioactive (June 11th)
- Wish Upon A Unicorn (June 14th)
- I Am Sam Kinison (June 18th)
- Target Number One (June 25th)
- 50/50 (June 30th)
- The Amazing Race Canada: Season 5 (June 30th)
- American History X (June 30th)
- Big Fat Liar (June 30th)
- Carmine Street Guitars (June 30th)
- Champs (June 30th)
- The Cobbler (June 30th)
- Cold Mountain (June 30th)
- Conan The Barbarian (2011) (June 30th)
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (June 30th)
- Dragon Nest: Warriors’ Dawn (June 30th)
- Earth Girls Are Easy (June 30th)
- Everything Is Illuminated (June 30th)
- Fair Game (2010) (June 30th)
- First Cow (June 30th)
- From Prada to Nada (June 30th)
- The Ghost Writer (June 30th)
- The High Note (June 30th)
- The King of Staten Island (June 30th)
- Leap year (June 30th)
- Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man (June 30th)
- Lord of War (June 30th)
- Made (June 30th)
- Natural Born Killers (June 30th)
- The Next Three Days (June 30th)
- Operation Avalanche (June 30th)
- Robin Hood (2010) (June 30th)
- Robots (June 30th)
- The Rundown (June 30th)
- Source Code (June 30th)
- Turbo (June 30th)
- Welcome to Sudden Death (June 30th)
- Wow! Wow! Wubbzy: Season 1