DeLorean EV unveiled with futuristic looks and features

DeLorean has officially unveiled its electric vehicle (EV) model after it was teased back in February.

The rendered images of the DeLorean Alpha 5 EV were released on the website to those with early access on May 30th, showing a refurbished look, collaborated with Giorgetto Giugiaro’s ItalDesign, while keeping the same 1980s colour style.

The new DeLorean EV has been revealed, and surprise! It's a 4-seater! I have MANY thoughts on this car, but for now I've rounded up every new image and bit of info for you on @IGN: https://t.co/lhi7q1anoh pic.twitter.com/bkLjEapP8y — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) May 30, 2022

However, instead of the vehicle having two seats, like in the Back to the Future model, it will sport four seats along with electric-powered gull-wing doors. The EV is powered by a 100kWh battery pack that has a range of over 300 miles (400km).

As for performance, DeLorean EV will have all-wheel drive, an acceleration of 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in 2.99 seconds and, if you are planning to time travel, 0-88 mph (0-142km/h) in 4.35 seconds.

If you plan on purchasing the DeLorean EV, the expected price is to be in the $175,000USD range (approximately $221,000 CAD).

DeLorean will publically reveal the vehicle on June 1st at 12am ET, followed by a formal showing Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance car show on August 18th.

Image Credit: Ryan McCaffrey, IGN

Source: Ryan McCaffrey, IGN, DeLorean Motor Company