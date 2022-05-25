Be warned: Morbius in its entirety is circulating on Discord

The latest of Rick-Roll pranks has recently plagued Discord servers, and instead of it having Rick Astley grooving to “Never Gonna Give You Up,” it includes Jared Leto.

People have started sharing a WEBM link on Discord servers which actually is the full 90-minute Morbius film. Yep, the same movie that received a 5.2/10 IMDb rating and a 17 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes (RT). “Cursed with uninspired effects, rote performances, and a borderline nonsensical story, this dreary mess is a vein [vain] attempt to make Morbius happen,” reads the Critics Consensus on RT.

BE CAREFUL EVERYONE some freaks are posting a webm video to discords (with the title full-1_1.webm) that when clicked loads up a 90 minute long video that is in fact the entirety of the film Morbius. If you click it, you will lose 90 minutes to crazy morbin' action. Be warned. — Neco-Tan |VTuber of the North| (@TannerOfDaNorth) May 21, 2022

This might be one of the few instances when people are complaining about receiving a full movie for absolutely free that was released fairly recently. Considering that the movie is considered one of the worst Marvel titles, the trolling and hate might just be justified.

If you see a video titled “Full-1_1” on a public Discord server, proceed with caution.

I got got 😔 be careful out there https://t.co/oCPrdUxEDF pic.twitter.com/WeXOMAsyUw — I Built 0.001% of Communism (@fffwankie) May 22, 2022

Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Via: invenglobal