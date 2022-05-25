fbpx
Be warned: Morbius in its entirety is circulating on Discord

The Jared Leto-starring movie has received a 5.2/10 IMDb rating and a 17 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
May 25, 20228:05 AM EDT
The latest of Rick-Roll pranks has recently plagued Discord servers, and instead of it having Rick Astley grooving to “Never Gonna Give You Up,” it includes Jared Leto.

People have started sharing a WEBM link on Discord servers which actually is the full 90-minute Morbius film. Yep, the same movie that received a 5.2/10 IMDb rating and a 17 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes (RT). “Cursed with uninspired effects, rote performances, and a borderline nonsensical story, this dreary mess is a vein [vain] attempt to make Morbius happen,” reads the Critics Consensus on RT.

This might be one of the few instances when people are complaining about receiving a full movie for absolutely free that was released fairly recently. Considering that the movie is considered one of the worst Marvel titles, the trolling and hate might just be justified.

If you see a video titled “Full-1_1” on a public Discord server, proceed with caution.

Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Via: invenglobal

