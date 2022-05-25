PlayStation’s big ‘Days of Play’ sale starts May 25, save on games, controllers and more

Since 2017, PlayStation has been running a major ‘Days of Play’ promotion every year, offering significant discounts on games, accessories and other products.

Now, the company has outlined its plans for Days of Play 2022, which will run from May 25th to June 8th. It’s important to note that specific sale prices have yet to be confirmed, so we’ll update this story once they’ve been revealed.

Read on for a highlight of the deals:

PlayStation Store games

Call of Duty: Vanguard — Cross-Gen Edition (PS4/PS5)

Deathloop (PS5)

Diablo II: Resurrected (PS4/PS5)

Disco Elysium: Final Cut (PS4/PS5)

Dying Light 2 Staying Human (PS4/PS5)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4/PS5)

Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4/PS5)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5)

Nioh 2 Remastered — The Complete Edition (PS4/PS5)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4/PS5)

Sonic Colors: Ultimate (PS4/PS5)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)

WWE 2K22 (PS4/PS5)

Accessories

PlayStation says the PS5’s controllers will be on sale. Exact savings hasn’t been specificed, but the company confirmed that the White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, and Galactic Purple variants will be discounted. The controllers will be on sale at “select retailers globally” — we’ve reached out to PlayStation for confirmation on Canadian availability.

Merch

The PlayStation Gear Store, which sells t-shirts and other PlayStation-branded merch, will also have some discounts:

On May 25th — spend over $50 and receive a free insulated beverage sleeve

On May 26th — buy two God of War items and get a third free

On May 27th — “5 under $5” PlayStation Shapes (for that 24-hour period only)

More information on this year’s Days of Play sale can be found here.

Image credit: Warner Bros./Lucasfilm