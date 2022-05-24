Starlink’s new RV service will cost Canadians hundreds a month

Starlink has introduced a new product meant for on-the-go travel, but it will cost you big.

According to the company’s website, Starlink for RVs allows users to access high-speed, low-latency internet on an as-needed basis. Users can pause and un-pause the service at any time to customize it to their travel needs.

But it’s going to cost users who can access the service. For example, shipping the product to MobileSyrup’s headquarters in Toronto, Canada, will lead to an upfront cost of $931.12, mostly made up of hardware costs, priced at $759.

Users will additionally pay a monthly service and tax fee totalling $192.10.

To deepen the pain further, the product isn’t immediately available for all Canadians. Starlink isn’t available in Northern Canada and has patches of unavailability throughout the rest of the country. Users can access a map on the company’s website that outlines when Starlink will expand the service. People living in areas where the service is available can expect immediate shipping.

Image credit: Starlink

Source: Starlink