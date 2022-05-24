fbpx
Apple is offering ‘extra trade-in credits’ until May 31st

The extra trade-in credits apply towards a new Apple device, though if you are not in the market for a new gadet, you can avail the credits in the form of an Apple gift card

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
May 24, 202211:42 AM EDT
Apple Canada is currently offering extra credit when you trade in an eligible Apple device towards purchasing a new one.

The extra-credit promotion, which is available until May 31st, is applicable when trading in an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch.

Check out how much in credits you can receive if you decide to trade-in your old Apple iPhone below:

  • iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $225
  • iPhone 6s: Up to $50
  • iPhone 6s Plus: Up to $80
  • iPhone 7: Up to $80
  • iPhone 7: Plus Up to $125
  • iPhone 8: Up to $150
  • iPhone 8: Plus Up to $215
  • iPhone X: Up to $240
  • iPhone XR: Up to $290
  • iPhone XS: Up to $300
  • iPhone XS Max: Up to $380
  • iPhone 11: Up to $390
  • iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $485
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $575
  • iPhone 12 mini: Up to $455
  • iPhone 12: Up to $570
  • iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $695
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $810

Follow the link to check how much extra-credit other Apple devices can net you towards the purchase of a new device.

Additionally, if you don’t want to purchase a new device, and just want to responsibly recycle an old device and get credits for it (not extra credits, just regular credits), Apple will put the value of your trade-in device on a gift card that you can use to shop for Apple products and services in the future. Follow the links to check out the trade-in value of your Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.

Learn more about the promotion here.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple

