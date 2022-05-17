Google Pixel Buds Pro reportedly sports 2.5W Qi wireless charging

It looks like the Google Pixel Buds Pro have been certified for Qi charging, according to the Wireless Power Consortium.

We now know that the case will sport up to 2.5W Qi wireless charging, which is the same as the second generation Pixel Buds from 2020. To compare, the AirPods Pro case only accepts 1.7W charging, whereas the WF-1000XM4 earbuds only accept 5W charging.

The listing also revealed that the earbuds case carries the model number GPX4H. Additionally, it sports an image with three angles of the Pixel Buds Pro case.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro launch on July 28th and will cost $259.99 CAD.

Source: 9to5Google, Wireless Power Consortium