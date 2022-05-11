Lenovo reveals some items from its upcoming Victoria Day sale

Lenovo Canada’s Victoria Day sales start on May 16th and last until June 5th. The company has already shared the dates of its promotions, along with the products that would be going on sale.
Check out the deals for yourself below:
Sneak Peek Week (May 16th-23rd):
- Laptops starting under $400
- 55 percent off a ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop
- 35 percent off ThinkPad L15, ThinkBook, and ThinkPad E15 laptops
- Up to 50 percent off electronics
Memorial Day Sale: Week 1 (May 23rd – 30th):
- Over 25 percent off select Yoga Laptops
- Save over $300 on Legion gaming laptops
- Up to 60 percent off ThinkPad PCs
- Up to 20 percent off Monitors
- 56 percent off Wicked Audio Reverb Bluetooth headphones
Memorial Day Sale: Week 2 (May 30- June 5):
Hourly Doorbusters on Monday May 30th:
- 9AM: 20 percent off an IdeaPad 3, 50% off a ThinkPad laptop
- 12 PM: 60 percent off a Lenovo backpack
- 3 PM: 50 percent off a popular ThinkPad X1 series laptop, Wireless mouse for $12.99
- 6 PM: 35 percent off Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
New Doorbusters beginning Friday include:
- IdeaPad Gaming laptop and Legion gaming desktops
- Gaming monitor
- Blue Microphones Yeti Pro
- Logitech MX Master wireless mouse
It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals online starting May 16th.
Learn more about the promotion here.