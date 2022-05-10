‘Optimised for Next Gen’ sale offers Xbox Series X/S titles up to 75 percent off

Xbox is currently offering an “Optimised for Next Generation” sale with several top Xbox Series X/S titles up to 75 percent off.
Check out some of the top deals from the sale below:
FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S: $35.99 (regularly $89.99)
Control Ultimate Edition: $21.99 (regularly $54.99)
Cyberpunk 2077: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
Madden 22: $22.49 (regularly $89.99)
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S: $26.79 (regularly $66.99)
Back 4 Blood: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
Apex Legends – Champion Edition: $38.49 (regularly $54.99)
Watch Dogs Legion: $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Deluxe Edition: $39.99 (regularly $99.99)
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition: $32.49 (regularly $129.99)
Chicken Police – Paint it RED!: $16.89 (regularly $25.99)
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition: $45.49 (regularly $129.99)
Ghostrunner: $15.99 (regularly $39.99)
Life is Strange: True Colors: $38.99 (regularly $77.99)
Metro Exodus Gold Edition: $12.25 (regularly $49)
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5: $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
NHL 22: $29.69 (regularly $89.99)
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction: $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
Star Wars: Squadrons: $13.74 (regularly $54.99)
Check out all the deals here.
Image credit: Xbox