‘Optimised for Next Gen’ sale offers Xbox Series X/S titles up to 75 percent off

Xbox is currently offering an “Optimised for Next Generation” sale with several top Xbox Series X/S titles up to 75 percent off.

Check out some of the top deals from the sale below:

FIFA 22 Xbox Series X|S: $35.99 (regularly $89.99)

Control Ultimate Edition: $21.99 (regularly $54.99)

Cyberpunk 2077: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Madden 22: $22.49 (regularly $89.99)

The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S: $26.79 (regularly $66.99)

Back 4 Blood: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Apex Legends – Champion Edition: $38.49 (regularly $54.99)

Watch Dogs Legion: $19.99 (regularly $79.99)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Deluxe Edition: $39.99 (regularly $99.99)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition: $32.49 (regularly $129.99)

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!: $16.89 (regularly $25.99)

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition: $45.49 (regularly $129.99)

Ghostrunner: $15.99 (regularly $39.99)

Life is Strange: True Colors: $38.99 (regularly $77.99)

Metro Exodus Gold Edition: $12.25 (regularly $49)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: $19.99 (regularly $79.99)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5: $55.99 (regularly $79.99)

NHL 22: $29.69 (regularly $89.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction: $24.99 (regularly $49.99)

Star Wars: Squadrons: $13.74 (regularly $54.99)

Check out all the deals here.

Image credit: Xbox