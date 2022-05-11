Here’s how to watch Google I/O 2022

Google’s annual I/O developer conference is just a few hours away, and similar to the last two years, the keynote will take place online and is available for anyone to stream.

The keynote, which starts today at 10am PT/1pm ET will deliver the major chunk of news on the first day, whereas tomorrow, May 12th will be focused primarily on the developer side of things.

This time around, we aren’t going into the event blindsided. From what we know so far, the first day of I/O will likely introduce the Android 13 Beta 2, closely followed by update announcements regarding AI, machine learning, Google Cloud and Workspace, Google Home, Chrome OS and more.

On the hardware side of things, recent leaks suggest that we’ll see the long-awaited Pixel Watch debut at the event. The smartwatch recently leaked on Reddit, with the user showing off the 20mm variant of the watch with a black soft silicone watch band.

Next up, we might see Google launch the Pixel 6a today. The device has already made its way to Canada’s Radio Equipment List, which indicates that, unlike last year’s Pixel 5a, the Pixel 6a will launch in Canada, provided it is announced at the event today. Judging by the leaks so far, we expect the device to sport a 6.2-inch OLED display, a 5,000mAh battery and a rear visor that houses the camera sensors.

Lastly, we might also see Google drop the Pixel Buds Pro. According to often-reliable leaker Jon Prosser, the earbuds will come in four colourways, namely ‘Real Red,’ ‘Carbon,’ ‘Limoncello’ and ‘Fog.’ Unfortunately, that’s all the information we have about the buds, so it’s entirely possible that they might not be launched at I/O today.

