Uber Eats Cinco Feast promo offers $5 off select orders of $20 or more until May 8

Uber Eats is offering $5 off your orders of $20 or more at select restaurants this week until Sunday, May 8th as a part of Cinco de Mayo.

As with previous Uber Eats promotions, the offer is available to use at a select number of restaurants. Participating restaurants vary depending on location. As this is dubbed the ‘Uber Eats Cinco Feast’ promo, many Mexican and Spanish-themed restaurants are part of the offer. Highlights include Paramount Fine Foods, Fat Bastard Burrito and more.

To take advantage of the promotion, navigate to the Uber Eats app on iOS or Android. There, you’ll find the Cinco Feast banner, listing all participating restaurants within your area. The promo states that an order of at least $20 must be placed. Uber Eats then applies the $5 discount automatically at checkout.

Of course, there are some restrictions, taxes, tips, and associated delivery fees applied that are not covered through this deal.

Uber Eats Cinco Feast is in effect now and runs until May 8th.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: Red Flag Deals