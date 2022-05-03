Government of Canada invests $5.3 million to bring high-speed internet to 1,662 Ontario homes

The Government of Canada is investing $5.3 million to bring high-speed internet access to 1,662 homes in Ontario.

The funding, which comes from the Universal Broadband Fund‘s (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, aims to ensure people living in rural and remote communities in Ontario can stay connected to high-speed internet.

“We need to close the connection gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Ontario has access to reliable high-speed Internet—whether that’s in Oil Springs or Carlsbad Springs or all the way on the shores of Lake Superior,” said Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development. “Today’s announcement of more than $5.3 million in new funding to connect 1,662 rural households in the province is a milestone for Ontarians. Investments like these help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep us connected to our loved ones.”

Alberton, Bogies Beach, Burnt River, Caledon Village, Glen Orchard, Jerseyville, Juddhaven, Kinmount, Minett, Mount Pleasant, Port Carling, Port Sandfield and Tower Manor are the communities that will benefit from today’s $5.3 million investment.

According to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada’s news release, the government will continue to make such investments to achieve the national target of having all Canadians connected to the internet by 2030.

Learn more about the Universal Broadband Fund and today’s $5.3 million funding here.

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada