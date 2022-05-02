Several AirPods and Apple Watch models are discounted at Costco

Costco Canada currently has several Apple Watch models and various generations of AirPods on sale until Sunday, May 8th.
Check out the deals below:
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm: $478 (regularly $528)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45mm: $518 (regularly $568)
Apple Watch SE GPS 40 mm Aluminium Case with Sport Band: $299 (regularly $329)
Apple Watch SE GPS 44 mm Aluminium Case with Sport Band: $339 (regularly $369)
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band 40mm: $399 (regularly $459)
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones: $10 off
Apple Airpods with Charging Case: Available for $148.99
Apple Airpods 3rd Gen with MagSafe Charging Case: $209 (regularly $219)
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case: $248 (regularly $267)
Find out all the Apple Watch and AirPods deals at Costco here.
It’s worth noting that you need to be a Costco member to purchase the above-mentioned products.
Source: Costco Via: iPhoneinCanada