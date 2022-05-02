May security update is now rolling out on supported Pixel devices

Google’s May update is now rolling out on supported Pixel devices (Pixel 3a-Pixel 6 Pro).

This month there are only three fixes. The Pixel 6 will receive improved haptic feedback under certain conditions and use cases. Additionally, all the devices will get a fix for an issue that causes to display to wake up without any interactions and a fix for an issue causing the launcher to crash after restarting the device.

The patch resolves 14 security issues, and the vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical. The exploit, known as ‘Dirty Pipe,’ is now getting a fix on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The exploit allows an attacker to gain full control of a Linux-based device, including Chromebooks and Android devices. The exploit hit the Pixel 6 and S22 series. Samsung reportedly solved issue with the S22 series with its latest patch.

If you’re running Android 12, you will receive a notification when the over-the-air (OTA) update becomes available to you. The OTA files and factory images are now available if you can’t wait for the over-the-air update.

This should be the last update for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

