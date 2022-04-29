Custom Doctor Strange-themed Xbox Series S and controllers are up for winning

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to release in Canada on May 6th, and to mark the occasion, Xbox and Marvel have come out with a limited-edition custom drop of the Xbox Series S console and Xbox controllers.

“The customized Xbox Series S console features Gargantos, the giant, green, one-eyed octopus from another dimension who is one of the film’s most dangerous villains,” says Xbox, whereas the four different controllers are modelled after the upcoming movie’s main characters, namely Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Unfortunately, the custom console and controllers won’t go on sale, and the only way to procure them is by entering a contest.

Xbox wants you to follow its Twitter account and retweet the Tweet embedded below along with the hashtag #DoctorStrangeXboxSweepstakes. Way to grow an “organic” following.

What kind of sorcery is this? Follow & RT with #DoctorStrangeXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win an Xbox Series S themed from @DrStrange in the Multiverse of Madness and four controllers themed after the movie's characters. Ages 18+. Ends 5/18/22. Rules: https://t.co/m3Qsjc4z3R pic.twitter.com/xPANZoa3ka — Xbox (@Xbox) April 29, 2022

To be eligible to win, you need to be a legal resident of any of the Xbox Console-supported countries or regions, and be older than 18. Read all other rules here.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox