Apple Original Films is making a film based on Michael J. Fox

Apple Original Films is creating an untitled feature film based on the Canadian actor Michael J. Fox. The film is in production in Vancouver, New York, and Los Angeles and is made by Davis Guggenheim, an Oscar-winner filmmaker.

According to Deadline, the film will have documentary, archival and scripted elements that will retell Fox’s story in his own words. It will tell the story of Fox’s life on a Canadian army base and talk about his public life and never-before-seen or heard private stories.

The untitled film will be produced by Concordia Studio. Guggenheim, Annetta Marion, Will Cohen and Jonathan King will serve as producers. This is the second time Apple has worked with Concordia Studio after the Emmy Award-winning documentary Boys State.

Source: Deadline