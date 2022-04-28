Rogers introduces new advisory members of proposed THINKLab

Rogers has introduced the first members of a new advisory council that will oversee their Calgary-based technology centre to train new tech graduates.

The THINKLab will focus on technology and engineering. Rogers will only create the centre once its $26 billion merger with Shaw is completed.

The inaugural members include the CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce and the Schulich School of Engineering dean at the University of Calgary.

The THINKLab will open 500 technology roles focusing on various aspects, including engineering and technical delivery across networks.

Rogers’ chief technology officer, Jorge Fernandes, will serve as the head of the proposed institution.

“We are excited to introduce the first esteemed members of our new advisory board, each an expert and leader in their own field, who will help guide this critical technology and engineering hub,” he said.

“THINKLab will leverage the incredible talent pool in Western Canada, while also bringing together the brightest academic talent across Canada to research, develop and deliver leading technology infrastructure and services to Canadians.”

The merger has only received approval on the broadcast aspect from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and has faced fierce criticism.

The latest pushback comes from the Public Interest Advocacy Centre and the National Pensioners Federation. The two advocacy groups argue Rogers’ plans to transition Shaw cable TV and satellite TV customers to IPTV will see them pay more for television services.

The proposal still needs to be approved by the Competition Bureau and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Approval would see Rogers selling off Shaw’s wireless business Freedom Mobile to create a fourth wireless competitor. The Globe and Mail reported Rogers presented Xplornet as their preferred buyer.