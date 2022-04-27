Instagram is now testing a pinned post feature

Instagram is testing a new feature that lets users pin posts to their profiles. A pinned post will show above their photo grid, according to TechCrunch.

The feature is only available for select users while the company tests it out. These users will see a “Pin to your profile” option from the three-dot menu next to posts.

“We’re testing a new feature that lets people feature posts on their profile,” a spokesperson from Meta told TechCrunch in an email.

#Instagram is working on the ability to pin posts in your profile 👀 pic.twitter.com/MkQhAXCBp6 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 29, 2022

All users have the option to pin Stories to their profiles, but posting posts can expand Instagram’s customizability. Like Twitter, you’ll be able to highlight a post for a longer period, especially if you’re frequently adding new posts to your profile.

You can always highlight a post in your Story and then pin that with your Story pins.

Source: TechCrunch