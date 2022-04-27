fbpx
News

Instagram is now testing a pinned post feature

Similar to Twitter, you'll be able to highlight a post at the top of your profile

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Apr 27, 20227:03 AM EDT
0 comments

Instagram is testing a new feature that lets users pin posts to their profiles. A pinned post will show above their photo grid, according to TechCrunch

The feature is only available for select users while the company tests it out. These users will see a “Pin to your profile” option from the three-dot menu next to posts.

“We’re testing a new feature that lets people feature posts on their profile,” a spokesperson from Meta told TechCrunch in an email.

All users have the option to pin Stories to their profiles, but posting posts can expand Instagram’s customizability. Like Twitter, you’ll be able to highlight a post for a longer period, especially if you’re frequently adding new posts to your profile.

You can always highlight a post in your Story and then pin that with your Story pins.

Source: TechCrunch

Comments