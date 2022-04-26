fbpx
Pokémon Legends: Arceus anime spin-off starts May 18 on Youtube

The series stars a boy name Alec

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Apr 26, 20229:04 PM EDT
Like other Pokémon games, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is getting an anime spin-off starting May 18th on YouTube.

You can catch it on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

Pokémon: Hisuian Snow tells the story of a boy named Alec and his encounter with a Hisiuan Zorua. According to the Pokémon website, when Alec was younger, his father taught him that people and Pokémon couldn’t live together, but now he might get a different lesson.

The series is being developed by WIT Studio, a Japanese animation company responsible for shows like Spy X Family, Ranking of Kings, The Ancient Magus’ Bride and more.

Oddly enough, Ash and friends have been on their own adventures that don’t tie into any of the series games. Because of this, we haven’t seen a game-anime tie-in since 2019.

Source: Pokémon Via: GamesRadar

