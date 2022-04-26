New skins bring customizability to the Nanoleaf Lines

Smart lighting company Nanoleaf’s ‘Lines’ normally come with nine 28-cm (11-inch) long white coloured light bars, along with white hexagonal connector pieces, but the Toronto-based has just added two new matte skins to the light’s accessories, allowing you to completely change the look of the smart lights to match your personal style.

The new matte black and matte pink coloured skins are simply lightweight snap-on covers for the Nanoleaf Lines, and come with nine skins (for the light bars) and nine mounting caps (for the hexagonal connector pieces).

#NEW Nanoleaf Lines Skins are available NOW! Transform your Lines layout with snap-on Lines Skins in Matte Black or Matte Pink 😈 🛒SHOP NOW: https://t.co/dMeGZFuw9y pic.twitter.com/sqtJFGi9H7 — Nanoleaf (@nanoleaf) April 25, 2022

If you don’t know about Nanoleaf’s Lines, they’re a set of bar smart lights that radiate light onto the wall they’re attached to. The new skins don’t only change the look of the Lines when they’re turned off, but also when they’re turned on. Read MobileSyrup staff reporter Jonathan Lamont’s review of the smart light to learn more about it.

The new ‘Lines’ skins are available in matte black and matte pink colourways for $29.99.

Image credit: Nanoleaf

Source: Nanoleaf