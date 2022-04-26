Discount retailer Giant Tiger now available on Instacart

Grocery delivery service Instacart has added Canadian retailer Giant Tiger to its roster.

The family discount store has 180 stores across the country. Customers can shop for various products, including grocery, health, and beauty. Deliveries will take as little as an hour.

“This partnership will help more Canadians to experience Giant Tiger’s fun and easy shopping experience and solidify our position as Canada’s favourite discount retailer,” Simon Rodrigue, senior vice president of Giant Tiger, said.

Customers can pick Giant Tiger as their selected store on the Instacart app, along with 750 other retailers.

The Instacart mobile app is available on iOS and Android.

Image credit: Giant Tiger

Source: Giant Tiger